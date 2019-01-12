After widespread reports that Ajax star Frenkie De Jong has agreed terms with Barcelona, PSG have reportedly moved in at the eleventh hour to steal away the Dutch holding midfielder.

Numerous reports had emerged in the past two days that Ajax had accepted a 75 million euros transfer purse from Barcelona for Frenkie De Jong, with the player also having agreed to personal terms.

However, in a late, late twist to proceedings, Francesc Aguilar of Deportivo Mundo reports that sources close to the Dutch club are claiming that PSG have stolen ahead of the Spanish Champions in their bid to secure the player’s signature.

Me acaba de enviar un mensaje un amigo desde Amsterdam, alguien muy informado de todo lo que rodea al Ajax desde siempre. Me dice: "atento, Por lo que se, Frenkie de Jong lo tiene más o menos hecho con el PSG, igual que el Ajax". Me voy a dormir preocupado. — Francesc Aguilar (@MDpor_elmundo) January 12, 2019

However, he also adds that Barca still remain adamant that De Jong’s head will not be turned by PSG’s throwing the cash at him, and that they are confident of landing the man touted to be Sergio Busquet’s long term replacement.

El Barça está convencido de que el "sí" de Frenkie de Jong es firme, que no va a hacer caso a la presión y ofertas de otros clubs (sobre todo PSG) que superan en lo económico a la del club barcelonista. Este sábado puede ser clave en la evolución de los acontecimientos. Atentos. — Francesc Aguilar (@MDpor_elmundo) January 12, 2019

De Jong has made 27 appearances for Ajax this season, scoring 4 goals and assisting thrice. He is equally capable of playing at the base of a midfield three as the pivot or slotting into a back three as a ball playing defender – making him the tailor made fit for Barcelona’s possession based game.