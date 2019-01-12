Barcelona confirm first departure of January transfer window

Barcelona youngster Munir El Haddadi will join Sevilla in the january transfer window, the clubs have confirmed.

Munir, 23, has made eleven appearances so far for Barcelona, scoring 2 goals and setting up one more. In all, he has turned out 56 times for Barcelona, scoring 12 goals and setting up 11.

His contract was up at the end of the season and Barcelona weren’t willing to renew it, meaning that he could have joined any club for free in the summer transfer window.

However, he joins Sevilla immediately in a cut price deal.

The statement issued by Barcelona read:

“The club would like to thank Munir El Haddadi for his dedication and commitment and wishes him all the best for the future.”

El Haddadi also turned out for the Spanish national team once, apart from making 16 appearances (and scoring ten goals) for the Spanish U 21 side as well as scoring 2 in three appearances for the U19 side.

He is fluent in playing across the front line, although he has been deployed primarily through the center by Barcelona this season.

(Photo Credits: Zimbio)