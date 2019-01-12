UEFA’s team of the year features two players who aren’t even playing in the Champions League

UEFA announced their team of the year and it looks like a strong outfit on first glance. But on deeper inspection, one or two inclusions seem dicey and a couple of exclusions seem blatant.

Up to 1.8 million votes were registered on UEFA’s website as the governing body released its team of the year and most of the usual suspects were included in the 11.

The lineup is as follows:

UEFA’s Team of the Year. Some questionable exclusions… Posted by GiveMeSport on Friday, 11 January 2019

While the inclusions of Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and 2018 Ballon d’Or winner Luka Modric are quite unsurprising, Eden Hazard and N’Golo Kante in midfield – two players who currently don’t even play in the Champions League – raises some eyebrows. The likes of Mo Salah and Neymar have not made the final cut.

Neither has Antoine Griezmann, who won both the Europa League with Atletico Madrid and the World Cup with France.

Another surprising inclusion is Marc-André ter Stegen over David De Gea, who was instrumental in Manchester United finishing second in the Premier League in the 2017/18 season.

The defence is comprised of Sergio Ramos, Virgil Van Dijk, Marcelo and Raphael Varane.

Overall, 4 Real Madrid players make the team, with the number rising to five if you count in the time Cristiano Ronaldo spent in the all whites of the European giants.