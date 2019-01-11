Multiple time Premier League winner brutally trolls Andy Murray’s tennis retirement

Following reports that Robert Huth is on the cusp of signing with Frank Lampard’s Derby County, the former Leicester City defender took a painful shot at tennis star Andy Murray while attempting to explain that he is retired.

Robert Huth, 34, is a three time Premier League winner who is currently without a club after he left Leicester City before the start of the season, after a year plagued by injury.

English football agent John Harriot tweeted out earlier today that Huth will be joining Frank Lampard led Derby County by January 18th, and that he has agreed to an 18 month deal with the club.

To clarify re: @Robert_Huth joining #DCFC. Huth and his agent have agreed an 18 month deal to join the Rams. Frank Lampard and the #DCFC board have informed them they want him signed by the 18th January. #DCFC terms agreed with Huth and the club. The end of Keogh? — John Harriott (@JHFootballAgent) January 11, 2019

However Huth was quick to shut down those rumours, and also drew from Andy Murray’s tearful retirement speech earlier today to make his point.

This literally couldn't be less true. Ive retired! (I just haven't done an interview and cried about it) https://t.co/tLfHslQH2q — robert huth (@robert_huth) January 11, 2019

British tennis player Andy Murray had announced during Australian Open that he will retire from tennis after Wimbledon owing to his struggle with injuries – and Huth ended up referencing that in his tweet in what could be perceived as a harsh manner.

Huth earned 19 caps for Germany in his career.