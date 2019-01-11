Reports: Real Madrid super star could join Chelsea as part of Eden Hazard swap deal

Eden Hazard’s flirtation with Real Madrid has been well documented and it is a matter of when and not if he would move to the Spanish capital from Chelsea. However, in a latest development, Marco Asensio could come the other way.

Eden Hazard has been the subject of Real Madrid interest even before Cristiano Ronaldo departed for Juventus at the beginning of this season, with rumours ever increasing that the Chelsea star will finally make the switch in the upcoming summer transfer window.

However, Chelsea remain keen to hold on to their talisman at all costs, and Real Madrid understand that.

Don Balon reports that the Spanish club want to provide Chelsea with an incentive to part with the Belgian attacker and could include star attacking midfielder Marco Asensio as part of the deal.

Asensio, 22, has scored 4 goals and created 4 more in 25 appearances for the club this season, and is valued as a home grown talent that Madrid would like to keep hold of.

However, with results on the field suffering and Santiago Solari likely to be replaced at the end of the season, Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is keen to see an overhaul of the entire squad and is apparently willing to let Asensio go if it means that it weakens Chelsea’s resolve to hold on to Hazard.

The sticking point arises due to the club’s valuation of the player, however, as Chelsea value the player at 80 million euros while Real Madrid believe he is worth 120 million.