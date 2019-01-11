Reports: Liverpool striker to move to mid table Premier League side

Divock Origi has hardly had anything to shout about apart from scoring the last gasp winner against Everton at Anfield this season and may soon be on the move in pursuit of game time.

Origi, 23, has found game time under Jurgen Klopp extremely hard to come by, only mustering 5 run outs all season. He has, however, been incredibly effective in that time that he has played, notching up 3 goals and 2 assists.

However, Birmingham Mail claim that the Belgian striker is looking to move and that high flying Wolverhampton Wanderers may be interested in bringing him to the Molineux.

Wolves, who find themselves in 9th position in the league after a tremendous first half of the season following promotion, are looking to bolster their striking options and are looking at Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham and Divock Origi as ideal targets.

However, with reports emerging that Abraham may see out the season on loan at Aston Villa, Wolves are ready to table a bid for Origi in the hope of signing him in the January transfer window.

Liverpool too, who apparently rejected a loan deal for the pacy Belgian from Turkish side Galatasaray, want him to gain experience in the Premier League.

It is not yet clear if Wolves will try to loan him or attempt to sign him on a permanent deal.