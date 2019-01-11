Cristiano Ronaldo to sue ‘ex-girlfriend’ who accused him of emotional abuse

Jasmine Lennard, a British model, accused Cristiano Ronaldo of emotional abuse when they were dating 10 years ago. The Portuguese footballer’s camp has since moved legally to sue her for her comments.

Lennard, 33, claimed to the Sun that she dated Ronaldo 10 years ago and put out a series of tweets accusing him of emotional abuse. She also spoke out on the ongoing investigation into the allegations of Ametican model Kathryn Mayorga that the Juventus player raped her in 2009, pledging her support in any way to take him down.

‘I’m not sitting back any longer and watching him lie. I am going to do everything I can to help her. I have messages and recordings that’ll be invaluable to Kathryn and her team in showing his true nature.,” she said.

She also called Ronaldo a ‘psychopath’ and released voice clippings that allegedly belong to the football super star on her social media handle.

Replying to the accusations, Ronaldo’s legal team told the Metro that the the Portuguese player denies dating or even knowing Lennard, and threatened to press charges against her.

“Mr Ronaldo has no specific recollection of meeting Ms Lennard 10 years ago or at any point. He has not had a relationship with her and he has not had any contact with her, whether in the last 18 months as Ms Lennard suggests, or otherwise. The voice notes posted by Ms Lennard on social media are not of Mr Ronaldo. Mr Ronaldo will take appropriate legal action in due course,” the statement read.