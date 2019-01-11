Major development in the Cristiano Ronaldo sexual assault case as key evidence could be uncovered

Cristiano Ronaldo was accused of rape by Kathryn Mayorga in 2009, and the case was reopened in October 2018 for investigation. A further advancement has seen the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department request the player’s DNA sample.

Ronaldo, 33, would be required to assist the police in their efforts to re-evaluate the case as per standard operating procedures.

A statement issued by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department read: “The LVMPD is taking the same steps in this case as in any other sexual assault to facilitate the collection of DNA evidence.”

The Portuguese star, who has 15 goals and 8 assists in 24 games for Juventus this season, will stick by his initial assertion that any physical contact between him and Mayorga was consensual, as per a statement from his lawyer Peter S. Christiansen.

“Mr. Ronaldo has always maintained, as he does today, that what occurred in Las Vegas in 2009 was consensual in nature, so it is not surprising that DNA would be present, nor that the police would make this very standard request as part of their investigation.”

Another model, Jasmine Lennard, also spoke up recently about being subjected to emotional abuse and threats by Ronaldo when they allegedly dated ten years ago. The footballer’s legal team has since moved to take ‘appropriate legal action’ against her.