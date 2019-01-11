Jose Mourinho lands first job after getting the sack at Manchester United

Jose Mourinho was only sacked by Manchester United in December but finds himself in the hot seat again – this time as a TV pundit for BeIN SPORTS.

The Portuguese manager will be making his first official television appearance as a pundit during the channel’s coverage of the AFC Asian Cup and the English Premier League.

Mourinho, 55, will feature during next weekend’s fixtures, offering his thoughts and analyses during the AFC Asian Cup game between Qatar and Saudi Arabia on 17 January and the Premier League encounter between Arsenal and Chelsea two days later.

The official statement released by beIN SPORTS reads:

“Jose is one of the greatest football managers of all time, and we hope that his expert analysis and charismatic personality will be enjoyed by our millions of viewers. It’s a clear example of the premium content and world class punditry that we provide to sports fans globally on a daily basis.

This new venture for the manager comes at a time when Benfica, Real Madrid and Inter Milan are all rumoured to be interested in securing his services.

However, Mourinho put paid to the Portuguese club’s hopes of landing him as he expressly mentioned that he has no intention of managing in his homeland just yet.

(Photo Credits: Daily Express)