AFC Asian Cup 2019: Thailand still have a chance – Interim head coach Sirisak Yodyadthai

Thailand may not have had the best start to the Asian Cup 2019 after having lost their first match 1-4 against India, they are still looking to make a strong comeback.

Their next opponents are Bahrain who last faced the hosts UAE, in the opening fixture of the tournament and ended the match in the draw. Knowing very well that they have to guard all their points to continue in avoid an early exit, Thailand is now determined to turn the tables in their favor.

While acknowledging the evident strengths of their opponents, Thailand’s Interim head coach Sirisak Yodyadthai “In preparation for the game against Bahrain, we added a few things.”

“Bahrain is very strong team, very physical and their players have a lot stamina. It’s lucky for us that Bahrain’s first match ended in a 1-1 draw and that gives us a chance to do better in this game and achieve a good result.”

Thailand’s loss in the first game led to the removal of their head coach Milovan Rajevac. After stepping in as an interim coach, Yodyadthai has shown immense amount of trust in the team.

“I have been an assistant to Rajevac since his appointment, and this is the same group of players that has been (with us) in the training camp. There are a lot of things we are adjusting tactically, where we’re trying to do better in our attacking and also focusing on our defense.”

“Rajevac has already structured the team quite well, and what I’m trying to do for the next two games is to motivate the players. Obviously we want to give our fans something to cheer about. All the players and officials are going to do their best and show the Thai fans that we are still motivated.”