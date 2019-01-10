Woman claims Ronaldo threatened to have her “cut up” and her body “thrown in a river” 

Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is in hot water once again as he has just been publicly accused of harassment and abusive behavior on Twitter by a woman he had a relationship with back in 2010.

Jasmine Lennard, an English model and actress, posted on her Twitter account that she has years worth of messages that would back up her claims that Ronaldo was abusive, and unrepentant about his behavior, towards her and other women.

Hundreds of messages I have of him taking and laughing about how he psychologically bullies the shit out of his baby mother and treats her like crap. Messages about all the times he’s cheated on her. Stories of sexual conquests that mirror Mayorga’s. In depth convos where he — QUEEN OF THE DAMNED (@Jasminelennard) January 8, 2019

Acknowledges and shares about having SERIOUS mental health issues. All the LIES surrounding his children and their baby mothers. He’s a BULLY and he’s a LIAR. His whole life is a LIE. Fucking psychopath. — QUEEN OF THE DAMNED (@Jasminelennard) January 8, 2019

Back in 2010, Lennard wrote in a “tell-all” account for the Mirror that she had a fling with Ronaldo during the time when the then-Manchester United star was seeing supermodel Irina Shayk.

Lennard claimed that she was told by Ronaldo that, if she were to date anyone else or even leave her house, he would have her “kidnapped and have [her] body cut up and put in a big and thrown into a river.”

Told me if I dated anyone else or if I left my house he’d have me kidnapped and have my body cut up and put in a bag and thrown in a river. Yes I have proof of everything I’m saying. He’s a psychopath. https://t.co/SEXdys4JUs — QUEEN OF THE DAMNED (@Jasminelennard) January 8, 2019

Lennard also alleged that she and her family have been threatened by Ronaldo’s team, and that there is a file of information on her compiled by detectives hired by the football star.

I have had threats against me and my family I have been informed that a file was created on me to try and dig up dirt and that myself and my child are being being followed by detectives he hired. It’s enough. — QUEEN OF THE DAMNED (@Jasminelennard) January 8, 2019

The German newspaper Der Spiegel reported in October last year that Ronaldo allegedly employs a team of fixers, including at least one private detective, to deal with the public relations disaster he faced after he was accused of rape by Kathryn Mayorga.

Mayorga revealed in September 2018 that she was the woman who had previously accused Ronaldo of raping her back in 2010, which led to an out-of-court settlement that was first reported by Der Spiegel in 2017.

Mayorga set aside her anonymity to reveal the full details of her story to Der Spiegel, intent on getting the 2010 settlement voided on the grounds that it was never legally binding, as well as finding out if there were other victims of Ronaldo alleged abuse and mistreatment.

In her statements against Ronaldo on Twitter, Lennard also declared her intention to help Mayorga and her legal team in their case against the football star. Lennard said that she was motivated to share her experiences after watching the Surviving R. Kelly documentary that aired recently.

Watched #SurvivingRKelley last night. Sickening. Absolutely sickening that because people are so enamoured by him and his musical talent he’s been able to get away for SO long with these vile criminal acts of abuse and paedophilia. @rkelly #MuteRKelly — QUEEN OF THE DAMNED (@Jasminelennard) January 8, 2019

On that note and after much thought i am reaching out to Kathryn Mayorga and her legal team to offer my assistance in her rape allegation against @Cristiano please contact me. I have information that I believe will be beneficial to your case and I would like to help you. — QUEEN OF THE DAMNED (@Jasminelennard) January 8, 2019

The model said that she has proof of the threats made against her, along with voice recordings to back up her allegations. Lennard has since been in contact with Mayorga’s team and will be looking to share her evidence with them.

Check back with us for more information on this story as it unfolds.