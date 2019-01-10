Football |

Woman claims Ronaldo threatened to have her “cut up” and her body “thrown in a river” 

Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is in hot water once again as he has just been publicly accused of harassment and abusive behavior on Twitter by a woman he had a relationship with back in 2010.

Jasmine Lennard, an English model and actress, posted on her Twitter account that she has years worth of messages that would back up her claims that Ronaldo was abusive, and unrepentant about his behavior, towards her and other women.

Back in 2010, Lennard wrote in a “tell-all” account for the Mirror that she had a fling with Ronaldo during the time when the then-Manchester United star was seeing supermodel Irina Shayk.

Lennard claimed that she was told by Ronaldo that, if she were to date anyone else or even leave her house, he would have her “kidnapped and have [her] body cut up and put in a big and thrown into a river.”

Lennard also alleged that she and her family have been threatened by Ronaldo’s team, and that there is a file of information on her compiled by detectives hired by the football star.

The German newspaper Der Spiegel reported in October last year that Ronaldo allegedly employs a team of fixers, including at least one private detective, to deal with the public relations disaster he faced after he was accused of rape by Kathryn Mayorga.

Mayorga revealed in September 2018 that she was the woman who had previously accused Ronaldo of raping her back in 2010, which led to an out-of-court settlement that was first reported by Der Spiegel in 2017.

Mayorga set aside her anonymity to reveal the full details of her story to Der Spiegel, intent on getting the 2010 settlement voided on the grounds that it was never legally binding, as well as finding out if there were other victims of Ronaldo alleged abuse and mistreatment.

In her statements against Ronaldo on Twitter, Lennard also declared her intention to help Mayorga and her legal team in their case against the football star. Lennard said that she was motivated to share her experiences after watching the Surviving R. Kelly documentary that aired recently.

The model said that she has proof of the threats made against her, along with voice recordings to back up her allegations. Lennard has since been in contact with Mayorga’s team and will be looking to share her evidence with them.

