Guardiola equals his largest winning margin as City rout Burton

Manchester City’s comprehensive 9-0 EFL Cup semi-final first-leg victory over Burton Albion saw Pep Guardiola equal the biggest winning margin of his managerial career.

City dominated their League One opponents from start to finish on Wednesday and their place in next month’s final appears a mere formality ahead of the second leg.

Brazil international Gabriel Jesus grabbed four goals for a rampant City, while Kevin De Bruyne, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Phil Foden, Riyad Mahrez and Kyle Walker also got on the scoresheet.

Double figures looked a possibility in a second half that saw City have 80 per cent of possession and eight shots on target, but they had to settle for nine.

The win is Guardiola’s second 9-0 as a manager, his first having been as Barcelona boss in 2011 when they thrashed L’Hospitalet in the Copa del Rey.

Burton consequently suffered the largest margin of defeat in an English cup semi-final and the heaviest loss in the EFL Cup for over 30 years.

One positive may be that they stopped City reaching 10, a feat Fulham were unable to manage against Liverpool in the competition in 1986.