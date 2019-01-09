Cristiano Ronaldo in further trouble as ex-girlfriend labels him a psychopath and liar

Shocking details of a case involving Cristiano Ronaldo came to light a month ago. The Portuguese star was accused by Kathryn Mayorga of sexual misconduct and rape. And now, the former Real Madrid star has further been attacked by ex-girlfriend Jasmine Lennard, who called him a psychopath and a liar on Twitter.

Jasmine Lennard, who starred in Celebrity Big Brother UK took to Twitter to unleash a rant about her ex, Cristiano Ronaldo, all the while pledging her support to Kathryn Mayorga.

Furthermore, Lennard revealed that she has information which would be helpful to Mayorga and her case.

Lennard, meanwhile, revealed several horrifying details via her Twitter, claiming that people would be horrified if they found out the true nature of Cristiano Ronaldo.

She further went on to call him a psychopath and a liar, as well as, a bully.

Ronaldo, meanwhile, was put in public view after Der Spiegel did an exclusive on Kathryn Mayroga back in September, in which they revealed several details regarding their encounter.