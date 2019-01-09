Reports: Chelsea set to sign Real Madrid star in January transfer window

It looks like Chelsea are close to making another signing in the January transfer window to add to their acquisition of United States international Christian Pulisic according to The Mirror. According to reports, Blues boss Maurizio Sarri is ready to sign Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema to add some more firepower to his frontline.

Neither Olivier Giroud or Alvaro Morata have been able to cement their place in Chelsea’s starting XI and the pair only have 6 Premier League goals between them so far this season. Although Morata has shown brief sparks of his former brilliance, including a brace against Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup earlier this week, it is believed that Sarri is still eager for a new No. 9 and its increasingly looking like Karim Benzema will be that man.

Benzema himself has scored only 7 goals in the La Liga this season. He’s been at the club since 2009 but its increasingly looking like the Frenchman’s time in Madrid is coming to an end. If Chelsea does sign Benzema, Morata could be headed out with Sevilla looking to bring him in on loan.

Fox Sports Asia Predicted rating 3/5 – Although Chelsea do need firepower up front, a number of strikers have been linked with Chelsea already. We will have to wait and see if they can manage to prize Benzema away from Real Madrid.