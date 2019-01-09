The Premier League big six – Liverpool, Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester United need one or more signings in January to achieve their targets for the season. Here is one realistic target for each of these clubs in January.

Manchester United – Nikola Milenković

Manchester United have Victor Lindelof, Eric Bailly, Phil Jones, Chris Smalling, Marcos Rojo and even Matteo Darmian to play in central defence but the problem is finding the right combination. Barring Lindelof, none of the other players has shown any evidence of cementing their place in the starting XI.

It is clear that Manchester United are in the market for a centre-back and they were linked with numerous centre-backs during the summer transfer window. The club has also been linked with Napoli’s Kalidou Koulibaly and Roma’s Kostas Manolas in recent weeks but it would be extremely difficult to sign either player in January.

However, there is one Serie A defender they may be able to sign in January and that’s Fiorentina’s Nikola Milenković. The 21-year-old Serbian defender is one of the most highly rated defenders in football at the moment and United could land him for around £45 million.

However, Man Utd fans should be careful not to weight down the player with expectations by comparing him with the last Serbian centre-back to play for them, Nemanja Vidic.

Arsenal – Medhi Benatia

Arsenal is in need of several signings if they are to enhance their chance of finishing in the Top 4 this season. If there is one area of the pitch where they are in dire need of reinforcements, then it is in the heart of the defence.

Rob Holding is out injured for a long period, Laurent Koscielny is still getting up to speed after a big lay-off while Shkodran Mustafi and Sokratis Papastathopoulos have proved to be rather unreliable.

Medhi Benatia is currently not a key player at Juventus but the 31-year-old boasts a wealth of experience and should be available for a nominal fee. It is rumoured that the player’s entourage has been approached by both Arsenal and Schalke but any potential move hinges on Juventus’ decision.

The Moroccan was named in the Serie A Team of the Year in 2013/14 and he has shown his ability at the highest level with both Bayern Munich and Juventus.

Chelsea – Hirving Lozano

Chelsea has a squad with at least two players for each position but it is clear as daylight that some of the players are not good enough to play in Maurizio Sarri’s famed attacking system.

There is a lot of talk about signing a new striker but the Italian manager has claimed that the club needs a winger more than a striker and it is understandable as the team is currently too reliant on Eden Hazard.

Chelsea already signed Christian Pulisic in January but the US winger will spend the remainder of the season on loan at Dortmund before joining the Blues in the summer. A realistic January target for Chelsea is PSV Eindhoven’s Hirving Lozano who has impressed in the Eredivisie and UEFA Champions League.

The Mexican is capable of playing anywhere across the front line and he has an eye for goal which will help reduce the pressure on Eden Hazard.

Tottenham Hotspur – Franck Kessié

It’s amazing that Tottenham Hotspur is still in the title race despite not signing any player during the summer transfer window. However, if Spurs are to stay in the race, then they need reinforcements, especially in midfield.

Mauricio Pochettino has relied on Harry Winks, Eric Dier and Moussa Sissoko this season but the likes of Victor Wanyama and Mousa Dembele have proved to be unreliable because of injury or form. In fact, the latter is being sold to Beijing Guoan for £11 million.

Spurs need a central midfielder who can protect the defence better and Franck Kessié could be the man to solve their problems but the 22-year-old is currently on loan at AC Milan from Atalanta.

It looked like the North London club would have to wait till the summer to sign Kessie but Milan is willing to sell the player for £36 million according to rumours. Can Spurs cough up the necessary funds to sign the player is the only question?

Manchester City – Tanguy Ndombele

Manchester City’s dip in form during December highlighted the fact that they don’t have a like for like replacement for Fernandinho. Pep Guardiola’s side is competing in four competitions at the moment and it is unrealistic to expect Fernandinho to play in all of their games at the age of 33.

Guardiola admitted that he doesn’t have a replacement for the Brazilian and Olympique Lyon’s Tanguy Ndombele could be the perfect long-term replacement for him.

If Manchester City signs the French international in January, then the player will get enough time to adjust to a new league and learn from Fernandinho in the second half of the ongoing season. That being said, Lyon is a difficult club to negotiate and the 22-year-old won’t come cheap.

Liverpool – Timo Werner

Liverpool have a defensive crisis at the moment but even then, they should add a player to their attack rather than to their defence at the moment.

The Reds have a fantastic attack but if there is an injury to one of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino or Sadio Mane were to pick up an injury, then it would affect their performance massively.

Timo Werner has been a Liverpool target for a while and he is capable of playing out wide or up front which is a huge plus. In addition, the German international’s contract ends in 2020 and he is yet to sign a new contract at Leipzig. The club’s chief executive Oliver Mintzlaff stated that the club cannot afford to let him enter the final year of his contract which is an indication that they are willing to sell the player.

Liverpool already sold Dominic Solanke and Divock Origi could also be on his way out of the club. Considering the situation, Timo Werner could be a necessity.