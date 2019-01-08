Football |

Football trolls Jurgen Klopp mercilessly after he blames the wind for Liverpool’s FA Cup defeat to Wolves

Liverpool were eliminated in the third round in the FA Cup when they lost 2-1 to Wolves, and Jurgen Klopp blamed the wind in his post match press conference. Understandably, football twitter exploded.

Liverpool were undone by a tactically astute Wolves side at the Molineux as goals from Raul Jimenez and Ruben Neves were enough to see a below-strength Liverpool exit the cup competition.

Jurgen Klopp had rung in nine changes before the match, naming 17 year old Curtis Jones and 18 year old Rafael Camacho in the starting eleven. Dejan Lovren’s injury 2 minutes into the match meant that he also had to introduce 16 year old Ki-Jana Hoever at center back.

However, even with the likes of Daniel Sturridge and Xhedran Shaqiri playing, Liverpool couldn’t offset a stubborn Wolves defence over 90 minutes as Divock Origi’s fine second half strike wasn’t enough to prevent a loss on the day.

Klopp brought on the big guns in Mohammad Salah and Roberto Firmino for the last 20 minutes but it proved to be a case of too little, too late as they couldn’t salvage the game for Liverpool.

In the post match press conference, Klopp lamented a lack of cohesion in his squad and also mentioned that the wind made it hard for his players to control the ball.

That was all football twitter needed.

Comments