Football trolls Jurgen Klopp mercilessly after he blames the wind for Liverpool’s FA Cup defeat to Wolves

Liverpool were eliminated in the third round in the FA Cup when they lost 2-1 to Wolves, and Jurgen Klopp blamed the wind in his post match press conference. Understandably, football twitter exploded.

Liverpool were undone by a tactically astute Wolves side at the Molineux as goals from Raul Jimenez and Ruben Neves were enough to see a below-strength Liverpool exit the cup competition.

Jurgen Klopp had rung in nine changes before the match, naming 17 year old Curtis Jones and 18 year old Rafael Camacho in the starting eleven. Dejan Lovren’s injury 2 minutes into the match meant that he also had to introduce 16 year old Ki-Jana Hoever at center back.

However, even with the likes of Daniel Sturridge and Xhedran Shaqiri playing, Liverpool couldn’t offset a stubborn Wolves defence over 90 minutes as Divock Origi’s fine second half strike wasn’t enough to prevent a loss on the day.

Klopp brought on the big guns in Mohammad Salah and Roberto Firmino for the last 20 minutes but it proved to be a case of too little, too late as they couldn’t salvage the game for Liverpool.

In the post match press conference, Klopp lamented a lack of cohesion in his squad and also mentioned that the wind made it hard for his players to control the ball.

🗣 “The wind didn’t help.” Jurgen Klopp says his Liverpool side struggled with the wind vs Wolves. pic.twitter.com/Fy9NQfMwUL — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) January 7, 2019

That was all football twitter needed.

Liverpool under Jurgen Klopp: Premier League: 8th, 4th, 4th. FA Cup: 4thR, 4thR, 4thR, 3rdR. League Cup: Lost in final, Semis, 3rdR, 3rdR. Europe: Lost in final, lost in final. Yet people have the cheek to call Tottenham Hotspur bottlers.#THFC #COYSpic.twitter.com/Q20jS2lSVc — Last Word On Spurs🎙 (@LastWordOnSpurs) January 7, 2019

Jurgen Klopp has managed in ELEVEN

CUP Competitions in his time at Liverpool. CUPS won NONE. In terms of CUP Competitions entered, tonight Jurgen officially became the least unsuccessful manager in the history of Liverpool Football Club. Of all time ! Retweets welcome 😃🖒 — BOB ⭐🔑 (@BobStarkey3) January 7, 2019

Jose spent 100 million less than Klopp and won 3 trophies and Klopp has won none and both manager has been in the league the same time but guess which Manager got sacked. — ً (@debrxyne) January 7, 2019

Klopp : "Can't bottle a final if you don't reach the final" pic.twitter.com/JvnsknpkrQ — Sir Alex Ferguson Way 🇾🇪 🔰 (@shanu_sas) January 7, 2019

Staff ‘lovren is injured who should we put on’ Klopp ‘I don’t care bring whoever on’ pic.twitter.com/oZe1rKa00r — Josh Balderson (@JBalderson2311) January 7, 2019

My son can’t stop crying because we’ve lost again. He spent all day at school making a tin foil FA Cup and thought this was our year, embarrassing team selection from Klopp! #KloppOUT — #KloppOUT (@KloppMustGo) January 7, 2019

Klopp’s been blaming the wind for getting knocked out of Cup competitions for a while now. pic.twitter.com/3KUj9I4ERR — Vinay (@SemperFiUtd) January 8, 2019

No one will care if Liverpool win the league, but odd a manager without a trophy since 2012 and a club with one League Cup in 12 years repeatedly toss it off in the FA Cup. Klopp’s LFC drew with Exeter, went out to relegation fodder Wolves in 2017 & relegated West Brom last year. — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) January 7, 2019

"Players struggled to control the ball." Petition incoming to re-play the game in better conditions… 😂 https://t.co/UiifoYVtFd — SPORTbible (@sportbible) January 8, 2019

🔴 @LFC in @EmiratesFACup under Jurgen Klopp: 📅 2015/16

❌ Knocked out in 4th Round 📅 2016/17

❌ Knocked out in 4th Round 📅 2017/18

❌ Knocked out in 4th Round 📅 2018/19

❌ Knocked out in 3rd Round 😳 Wow. pic.twitter.com/olj10W0mOk — SPORF (@Sporf) January 7, 2019

Jurgen Klopp has said the wind didn't help Liverpool last night. It was one of those special winds that blew when Liverpool had possession, but not Wolves. — Paddy Power (@paddypower) January 8, 2019

Jurgen Klopp last night mentioned the wind making it difficult for Liverpool 🌬 No mention of Wolves playing well… pic.twitter.com/qCsFEX69CD — Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) January 8, 2019

Excuses made by big-time bosses versus Wolves Guardiola: "Ball was rubbish"

Pochettino: "We were tired" (despite winning 4 games immediately before and 2 games after)

Klopp: "It was windy" What next? Fireworks too noisy? Centre circle not big enough? Mascot looks shifty? — Tim Spiers (@tim_spiers_Star) January 8, 2019