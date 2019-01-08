Reports: Chelsea on the verge of making two big money signings in January

Chelsea are reportedly close to signing 21 year old Nicolo Barella and 24 year old Leandro Paredes in January to strengthen their midfield.

Sky Sports reports that Chelsea are in advanced talks with Italian club Cagliari and Russian club Zenit St Petersburg respectively, to try and finalise deals for the two central midfield players.

BREAKING: Sky sources: @ChelseaFC close to agreeing deals for Cagliari midfielder Nicolo Barella and Zenit St Petersburg midfielder Leandro Paredes. #SSN pic.twitter.com/6XUJynELdi — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) January 8, 2019

Italian Barella has made 18 appearances for Cagliari and scored 1 goal this season while Argentinian Paredes has managed 4 goals and 4 assists in 22 appearances.

A deal for Barella is speculated to cost Chelsea around £45m while it is unknown how much the London club would have to fork out to land Paredes from Zenit.

However, what is certain is that Chelsea are working with a view to bring both the players to Stamford Bridge in January so as to give Maurizio Sarri sufficient cover in midfield. Cesc Fabregas’ impending move to Monaco has also been put on hold to ensure that Chelsea end up signing either Barella or Paredes first, before sanctioning an exit for the Spaniard.

Fabregas had reportedly agreed a 3 and a half year deal with Monaco last week, and said a tearful goodbye to the fans at Stamford Bridge following Chelsea’s 2-0 victory against Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup over the weekend.

However, it has also since been reported that his departure will hinge on Chelsea managing to acquire either of their midfield transfer targets in January first.