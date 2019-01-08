Reports: Chelsea could block star player’s departure in January due to lack of replacements

Cesc Fabregas has reportedly agreed a three and a half year deal with Monaco, but will not be allowed to leave Chelsea in January unless the London club manages to secure a replacement for him.

Sky Sports are reporting that Fabregas, 31, will not be able to move on with his career at Monaco just yet unless Chelsea manage to sign a player in his position in January.

The Spaniard’s contract runs down at the end of the season, meaning that he would be able to join Monaco on a free in the summer. However, he will be allowed to join the Thierry Henry led club in January itself, should Chelsea sign a replacement.

Chelsea boss, Maurizio Sarri, went on record explaining how he is reluctant to see Fabregas go as he is the only backup player he has in Jorginho’s position at the base of midfield but that he understands why he would want to leave.

“I can say only my opinion. I don’t know the decision of the club. In my opinion, he needs to go.

“I don’t want a very important player as Cesc not happy,” the Italian tactician, who has given Fabregas only 1 start so far this season, confessed.

However, Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia has blocked the move – pending Chelsea signing either Cagliari’s Nicolo Barella or Zenit St Petersburg’s Leandro Paredes.