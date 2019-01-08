Mathias Pogba reveals exactly why his brother fell out Jose Mourinho at Manchester United

Mathias Pogba, brother of Manchester United super star Paul Pogba, reveals exactly what went wrong at the club between the talented midfielder and recently sacked manager Jose Mourinho.

Ever since the appointment of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as caretaker manager, Paul Pogba has been in inspired form notching up 4 goals and three assists in 3 matches under the Norwegian.

His form, while a welcome sight for the Old Trafford faithful, was woefully lacking under Jose Mourinho – something that the French midfielder’s brother lays the blame at the Portuguese manager’s feet for.

The problem was Mourinho, right down the line,” Mathias told RMC Sport. “In the locker room, outside the locker room…everything.”

“I know my brother, and you tell him, go, play, the rest, he will do it.”

He didn’t stop there, however, and also accused the Portuguese tactician of trying to make everything about him – a trend that his replacement Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has taken pains to reverse so far at United.

“From what we see of Mourinho, he always wants to be the maestro – the centre of attention,” the Tours FC forward said, before explaining why his brother was faultless in the perceived power struggle between him and Jose Mourinho at the club.

“Paul, he does not even calculate that aspect, you respect him, he will respect you, you trust him, he will perform for you in big matches.”