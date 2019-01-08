Reports: Official date set for Barcelona’s first big money January transfer

Barcelona are almost on the verge of completing their first big money January move as Ajax starlet Frenkie De Jong is reportedly close to agreeing terms with the Catalan giants.

Journalist Oriol Domenech revealed on Catalunya Radio that Barcelona have negotiated a pay package with the 21 year old holding midfielder, and expect the deal the be formalised on January 12, Saturday.

🔥 EL FUTUR DE DE JONG 🎙️ @orioldomenech: 🔊 "A l'Ajax estan convençuts que a partir del dia 12 hi haurà novetats. Dilluns que ve caldrà estar atents" 🔊 "El Barça ha arribat a oferir al que el jugador demana com a fitxa pels pròxims anys"#ClubMitjanit pic.twitter.com/zy4LbASHTe — Club de la Mitjanit (@ClubMitjanit) January 7, 2019

If the report is accurate, the transfer may be formally announced on the Monday after the weekend, making De Jong the first real big money winter signing for Barcelona.

The league leaders have also on boarded Jeison Murillo from Valencia in a loan deal which harbours a fee of 1.20 million euros and called up Carlos Alena and Adrian Ortola from the Barcelona B squad to further bolster squad depth.

However, the capture of De Jong will be their first full transfer in the window, should it attain completion. The fee is rumoured to be in the region of £70m.

De Jong, who is equally adept of playing as a ball carrying option in a back three or as a holding pivot in midfield, is viewed in Barcelona as the ideal long term successor for Sergio Busquets who turns 31 next season.

The club is also reportedly interested in De Jong’s teammate and the winner of the Golden Boy 2018 award, Matthijs De Ligt. However, with a host of other clubs like PSG, Man City and Manchester United also snooping around, a deal for the defender is perceived to be more complicated to negotiate.