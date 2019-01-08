Real Madrid see an alarming decline in important statistic after Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure

Real Madrid are struggling on the field without their Portuguese talisman, but the attendance numbers at the Bernabeu this season paints a worrisome picture as well.

The Spanish giants are currently languishing in fifth position in La Liga with 30 points from 18 games – a full ten points behind leaders and arch rivals Barcelona.

Much of Madrid’s struggles have been attributed to the absence of Cristiano Ronaldo, as they have only managed 26 goals in 18 games. To put things into perspective, Lionel Messi has contributed to more goals in the La Liga this season than the entire Real Madrid team combined.

However, floundering on-field results isn’t the only worry inducing issue at the club, as the departure of Ronaldo coupled with the team’s poor showing has left them grappling with considerably lower attendance numbers in the Bernabeu.

As reddit user kazcmot pointed out, Real Madrid’s attendance averages this season are over 5000 short of what they were last season, including an almost record low turnout for the game against Getafe, which attracted only 48,346 fans.

The below are details of the attendance at the Bernabeu for the past two seasons:

The following are the attendances so far this season:

This alarming change in attendances for home games – both in league and cup competitions – could tie in with the narrative that the club has been underperforming. But a large reason for that has also been their inability to replace Cristiano Ronaldo’s winning mentality and – more importantly – goals.

(Stats credited to transfermarkt.com/wikipedia)