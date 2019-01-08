Reports: Real Madrid ready to splurge £100m on Premier League player

Real Madrid want to tempt Tottenham to part with Danish playmaker Christian Eriksen in the summer as Florentino Perez looks to orchestrate a squad overhaul.

The Independent reports that the intermediaries from both parties are in touch towards making a deal happen as the Spanish giants ready a transfer purse of up to £100m for the player.

Eriksen, 26, is viewed as an integral part of the Spurs squad and has contributed 6 goals and 9 assists in 25 appearances for the North London club this season. However, his contract is up in 2020 and Real Madrid are of the mind that Spurs chairman Daniel Levy can be persuaded to sell him in the summer for the right price.

A new contract of around £200,000-250,000 per week is reportedly on offer for Eriksen should he decide to stay at the club, however.

Sources close to the player claim that he is very content at the London club, and will only consider a move to either Real Madrid and Barcelona and that too, for purely footballing reasons. There is a belief that he wants to play for a team contending for the top trophies in European football when he is still in his prime and that if he does leave Spurs, it won’t be for financial reasons.

Real Madrid are also reportedly willing to include floundering playmaker Isco in any potential deal for the Danish midfielder, should Spurs be interested in him.

If the Spanish club get their man, they are also prepared to end their pursuit of Chelsea talisman Eden Hazard.