Lionel Messi has contributed to more goals in La Liga this season than the entire Real Madrid team – combined

The Barcelona wizard has scored 16 goals and assisted another 11 so far in La Liga, while Real Madrid as a whole have only managed 26 goals between them.

Lionel Messi was on the scoresheet against Getafe last night as well, helping Barcelona to a 2-1 victory, as they go 5 points clear of Atletico Madrid following their 1-1 draw with third placed Sevilla.

With the goal, Messi improved his season tally to 16 goals in the La Liga. In conjunction with the 11 assists he’s provided, he is directly responsible for 27 goals in La Liga this season – which is one more than the entire Real Madrid team’s goal count.

A 2-0 defeat to Real Sociedad yesterday saw Real Madrid fall further in the table to 5th position, having accumulated just 30 points from 18 games.

After a wretched start to the season saw former manager Julen Lopetegui sacked, Santiago Solari has also been unable to steady the ship as Madrid have struggled for consistency and goals under the former Castilla manager.

President Florentino Perez has indicated his intentions to oversee a squad overhaul at the end of the season and is reportedly interested in bringing back Jose Mourinho to the Spanish capital to take the managerial hot seat.