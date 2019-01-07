Jose Mourinho’s trusted player at Manchester United aims a jibe at him while praising Solskjaer

Romelu Lukaku, the man Jose Mourinho once christened his ‘sergeant’, appears to be the latest Manchester United player to have expressed displeasure at how he was handled by the Portuguese manager.

Lukaku, 25, has refound his form after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took over from Jose Mourinho, notching up three goals in three games. Previously, he had only mustered 2 goals in Mourinho’s final three months in charge of the club.

The Belgian striker attributed much of his success to caretaker boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s understanding of his strengths and how he’s deployed him in the right vein – something which felt at a shot at Jose Mourinho’s insistence at using Lukaku as a target man who plays with his back to goal.

“He really wants me to face the goal because he knows that I am at my most dangerous when I do that, when I’m moving off the shoulder of the defender but also trying to stay on the move all the time,” Lukaku said.

The striker also appeared to aim a dig at Jose Mourinho’s lack of communication skills when he highlighted how he appreciated the Norwegian caretaker boss taking the time out to talk to him and analyse his game.

“He talks to me all the time and I like that. He played in a way that I like to play, and also the rest of the team, and we are just enjoying our football right now.

He’s taught me a lot. Movement-wise, and stuff like that, but obviously he knows the type of striker that I am. From the first day when I came back in, he did a total analysis of my game. I was really surprised but he helped me a lot and I am looking forward to keeping on working with him,” he added.

Hearing this tune from Romelu Lukaku is rather surprising as he was reported to be one of the two players who still voted in favour of Jose Mourinho (the other being Nemanja Matic) when Manchester United executive vice-Chairman Ed Woodward polled the players before sacking the Portuguese manager following the team’s abysmal performance against Liverpool.