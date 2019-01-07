Reports: Former Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho rejects job offer from his old club

Jose Mourinho was offered the manager’s job at his old club Benfica following the sacking of Rui Vitoria – but turned down the opportunity to return to his home land.

According to Sky Sports, Benfica wanted to tempt the 55 year old Portuguese tactician back to his home country to help revive their fortunes, after they parted ways with Title winning coach Rui Vitoria 2 days ago.

Vitoria left Benfica in third place in the Primeira Liga, 4 points behind leaders Porto who also have a game in hand.

However, their pursuit to obtain the signature of Jose Mourinho was ultimately proven unsuccessful as the former Manchester United manager has no intentions of returning to Portugal just yet, according to Sky Sports.

It is reported that he still envisions himself at the helm of one of Europe’s top clubs next.

Mourinho had previously managed Benfica in 2000, in his first managerial appointment. He parted ways with the club following political unrest at the club that saw his position become untenable.

He then went on to manage União de Leiria briefly before his tenure at Porto saw him win the Champions League and subsequently picked up by Chelsea.