5 defenders Manchester United should try and sign in January

Manchester United have several players capable of playing as a centre-back in the squad but it is clear that they need a more reliable player to partner Victor Lindelof. FOX Sports Asia picks five defenders the club should target in January.

#5. Eder Militao (Porto)

Eder Militao only joined Porto last summer but his stock has risen quickly and he’s now linked with a move to a host of top European clubs including Manchester United, Real Madrid, Manchester City and Liverpool.

The 20-year-old defender has been key to Porto’s impressive form this season which has seen them open up a five-point lead at the top of the table having conceded a league-lowest nine goals in fifteen games. Eder has also helped Porto qualify for the first knockout stage of the Champions League as group toppers. His impressive performance for Porto earned him a call-up for the Brazil squad as well.

The Brazilian is strong in the air, is an excellent tackler and is also capable of playing the ball out of the back because of his remarkably good dribbling skills. In addition, he’s versatile and can play as a right-back as well.

#4. Benjamin Pavard (Stuttgart)

Benjamin Pavard’s shortcut to fame was his spectacular goal against Argentina at the 2018 FIFA World Cup for France. The 22-year-old played as a right-back for the World Champions throughout the World Cup but he’s a centre-back by trade and has predominantly played in that position at club level for VfB Stuttgart.

Pavard was linked with a summer move to several clubs including Bayern Munich but he opted to stay at Stuttgart. However, he could be contemplating a move away from the club as they are involved in a relegation battle.

Stuttgart only has 14 points from 17 league games and are third from bottom in the Bundesliga table. If they get a substantial offer for Pavard, then they might consider selling him as they could reinvest the money elsewhere to try and avoid the drop.

#3. Harry Maguire (Leicester City)

It is no secret that Manchester United was interested in Harry Maguire during the summer transfer window but the Foxes’ asking price and the United board’s unwillingness to release the necessary funds meant that an official bid never went in.

However, with Jose Mourinho gone and the club performing well under Ole Gunnar Solskjær, a move could be made for the England international.

Maguire has been arguably Leicester’s player of the season so far. He has featured in sixteen league games, won an impressive 3.8 aerial duels per game, scored two goals and has been named the man of the match twice.

Any move for the 25-year-old will break the world record fee for a defender but such a hefty fee shouldn’t be a problem for Manchester United.

#2. Diego Godin (Atletico Madrid)

Manchester United was linked with several defenders during the 2018 summer transfer window and one of them was Atletico Madrid’s, Diego Godin.

Godin is in the final year of his contract with Atletico Madrid and United can agree a pre-contract with him for next summer. However, they can also sign him for a nominal fee in January.

The 32-year-old boasts a wealth of top-flight experience and Champions League experience playing for Atletico Madrid. In fact, he has arguably been the best central defender in the world in the last few years.

He has at least a couple more years of top-flight football left in him and he would probably be the best signing to solve United’s defensive issues at the moment considering his quality and cost. However, Inter Milan is also keen on signing the Uruguayan.

#1. Kalidou Koulibaly (Napoli)

Last January, Liverpool signed Virgil van Dijk for £75m and it is there for everyone to see how the arrival of one commanding centre-back can improve a backline drastically. If Manchester United can sign Napoli’s Kalidou Koulibaly, then they’ll have a defender who can have the sort of impact Van Dijk had at Liverpool.

Koulibaly was named in the Serie A team of the season in the last three seasons and is easily the most coveted defender in Europe. Despite possessing world class defenders, France national team would be regretting losing him to Senegal.

The 27-year-old is a dominant defender with incredible athleticism and fantastic ball-playing abilities.

With Napoli out of the Champions League and him facing racism issues in Italy recently, the player would be keen on a move away from the country. There is interest in the player from numerous Premier League clubs and it will take a record-breaking fee to lure him away from Napoli.