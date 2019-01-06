Reports: Agent fees and wages forcing Barcelona to abandon interest in star player

It is no secret that Barcelona are coveting Ajax captain and 2018 Golden Boy winner Matthijs De Ligt, but his agent Mino Raiola’s exorbitant demands may make a deal for him untenable.

De Ligt, 19, has attracted serious interest from the Spanish Champions who view him as an ideal long term center back option and potential defensive partner to Gerard Pique.

However, as Mundo Deportivo reports, his agent Mino Raiola’s wage and fee demands seriously threaten to derail the deal. Raiola is apparently demanding a 12 million euro yearly salary for the 19 year old and a five year contract. Apart from that, he is also demanding a 10 million euro fee for himself to make the deal happen. If Barcelona agree terms with De Ligt and Raiola, they would then have to meet Ajax’s 75 million euro valuation of the player as well.

Curtailed by Financial Fair Play rules, there is a heavy probability that Barcelona may find these demands impossible to meet, and hence move on to other more viable defensive targets.

Other clubs that are interested in De Ligt, such as Manchester City and PSG, have also been plagued by potential FFP violations and would likely be unable to shell out the kind of money Raiola is demanding for the Dutch center back.

There is also rumours of interest in the player from Manchester United, and unlike the other clubs that are encumbered by FFP, the English powerhouses will be able to foot the hefty wage bill if they really want to make a move for him.