Cristiano Ronaldo reveals potential next club after he’s done at Juventus

The Portuguese reflected on a satisfying 2018 and spoke of his future plans, including a potential return to Sporting CP, the club that Manchester United signed him from in 2003.

Ronaldo, 33, who has scored 15 goals in 24 appearances for Juve so far this season, revealed to Record that 2018 has been the best year of his career despite missing out on the Ballon d’Or trophy.

“I don’t work to break records, rather I work for the good of the club. 2018 was the best year of my career. In Serie A they mark me as tightly as they do in Spain, but there’s less space here because all the teams have excellent defences,” he said of his experience so far in Italy.

He also went on to discuss if he would follow his former Manchester United teammate Nani back to their childhood club of Sporting CP.

“Will I go back to Sporting like Nani? In football you never know. … It was the right decision to leave the national [team] momentarily, but I’ll be back in 2019,” he said.

However, he also revealed that he doesn’t plan on leaving his new club Juventus any time soon, a club that he’s admitted has made him feel at home right away.

“Everyone in Turin welcomed me in a fantastic way. We’re all feeling very good. I don’t know when my career will end, but I’m fine and I want to keep going for many more years.”

