Reports: World Cup winner offered to Arsenal in exchange deal for Aaron Ramsey

Juventus are prepared to offer Sami Khedira to Arsenal in Januray, in an attempt to sweeten the deal that would see Aaron Ramsey join them.

Khedira, 31, who won the 2014 World Cup with Germany, may go the other way in Juventus’ bid to bring Arsenal’s Welsh midfielder Aaron Ramsey to Turin in the January transfer window, reports the Mirror.

Ramsey, 28, is out of contract with Arsenal at the end of the season and is set to leave on a free, after his management and the club failed to come to terms on a new contract.

However, Juventus want to land their man in the January transfer window itself, and feel that using Sami Khedira as a makeweight in negotiations may persuade the London club to part with the midfielder in the coming weeks.

Arsenal boss Unai Emery, on the other hand, is keen to hold on to Aaron Ramsey till the end of the season, even if it means that he walks away from the club on a free in the summer.

Ramsey has made 24 appearances for Arsenal this season, scoring 3 goals and creating 6 more. As of now, Juventus are hot favourites to sign the Welshman after his Arsenal contract runs out, though PSG are also said to be in the mix.

Meanwhile, Arsenal are looking to strengthen their midfield options in January by signing wantaway Barcelona player Denis Suarez.