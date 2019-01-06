Football |

Twitter brutally trolls Alvaro Morata after he misses an open goal from 3 yards out

Alvaro Morata missed an open goal sitter for Chelsea in their FA cup match against Nottingham Forest despite it being ruled out for offside. Twitter still had a field day with the embattled Spanish forward.

Chelsea dispatched of Championship club Nottingham Forest courtesy of 2 well taken goals from Alvaro Morata, but Twitter was still rather unforgiving towards the Spanish forward after he made an absolute meal of a chance from 3 yards out.

Morata ended up scoring in the 49th and the 59th minutes in the second half, both set up by delicious crosses from Callum Hudson-Odoi. But it was his howler – which was offside in any case – that stole the headlines.

Morata has not enjoyed a fruitful stay at Chelsea, scoring only 24 goals in 72 appearances for the club since he joined the club last season. And if reports are to be believed, he may be on his way out of the club in January itself, joining AC Milan in a swap deal with Gonzalo Higuain – a player that Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri is a keen admirer of.

And despite his match winning heroics, Twitter chose to focus on his blatant miss and trolled the 26 year old forward mercilessly.

