Twitter brutally trolls Alvaro Morata after he misses an open goal from 3 yards out

Alvaro Morata missed an open goal sitter for Chelsea in their FA cup match against Nottingham Forest despite it being ruled out for offside. Twitter still had a field day with the embattled Spanish forward.

Chelsea dispatched of Championship club Nottingham Forest courtesy of 2 well taken goals from Alvaro Morata, but Twitter was still rather unforgiving towards the Spanish forward after he made an absolute meal of a chance from 3 yards out.

Morata ended up scoring in the 49th and the 59th minutes in the second half, both set up by delicious crosses from Callum Hudson-Odoi. But it was his howler – which was offside in any case – that stole the headlines.

Morata has not enjoyed a fruitful stay at Chelsea, scoring only 24 goals in 72 appearances for the club since he joined the club last season. And if reports are to be believed, he may be on his way out of the club in January itself, joining AC Milan in a swap deal with Gonzalo Higuain – a player that Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri is a keen admirer of.

And despite his match winning heroics, Twitter chose to focus on his blatant miss and trolled the 26 year old forward mercilessly.

You can see the video of his miss below:

Twitter reactions

MORATA! From… The CHOsen One! No, this is not a mistake. It happened AGAIN! Hudson-Odoi is single-handedly saving Morata. Wow. — Alex Goldberg (@AlexGoldberg_) January 5, 2019

Madrid really robbed Chelsea blind with morata. Then loaned them another lemon with Kovacic So Chelsea revenged with courtois. 3 deals , All round sadness — kenna (@kennagq) January 5, 2019

How did the sperm that formed Morata not miss the egg pic.twitter.com/kwbXPWpm1D — Brother Seun (@Bruhvaseun) January 5, 2019

General reminder that Morata somehow cost real human money. pic.twitter.com/Jxgk7XylOT — Dylan Walsh (@dylanwalsh_) January 5, 2019

Forest fans to Morata: "You're just a shit Daryl Murphy" — Miguel Delaney (@MiguelDelaney) January 5, 2019

So we have two problematic strikers- Morata and Giroud- and somehow, my club thinks the best thing to do is to get Cavani pic.twitter.com/P5Vc05kJFw — no one you follow (@Trillsamm) January 6, 2019

IN: Pulisic (Summer)

Barella

Mertens

Fekir OUT: Fabregas

Morata

Drinkwater

Moses

Cahill My delusion is real, but so is my ambition. — َ (@CarefreeEdition) January 6, 2019

Alvaro Morata scores 2. Still looks Depressed. Ignores Sarri and walks down the Tunnel. Thank you for some good memories but it’s time you leave. — Pys (@CFCPys) January 5, 2019

THIS IS WHY HUDSON ODOI IS WORTH £40mil! The guy can do the impossible and make Morata score! His delivery down the right is 10x better than anything we've seen down that side all season!!! Sensational player — NiiNiiFC-BlueLionsTV (@NiiNiiFC) January 5, 2019

Incredible vision from Morata. Row Z was not even in the frame, yet he still manages to find it. pic.twitter.com/AtvlBsHGQq — Paddy Power (@paddypower) January 5, 2019

😬 Offside, but this is vintage Morata… pic.twitter.com/AjdfEJiEwz — Oddschecker (@Oddschecker) January 5, 2019

There are many different ways of starting the year, but not for him. #MorataSkills ✊⚽ pic.twitter.com/3Ega0KVSfP — Morata Skills (@MorataSkills) January 5, 2019

Morata is forever canceled. 😫😭pic.twitter.com/6k1cFW9KIf — Akorede J. Ayanbisi (@iam_Bussmarn) January 5, 2019

Salah – One season wonder Hazard – Half Season wonder Morata – I wonder Lukaku – Steve Wonder Benzema – No wonder T. Courtois – Wonder Woman Giroud – Wonders Shall Never end. Sanchez – I wonder How I wonder Why I wonder Where 😎😎😎😂

🚶🚶🚶🚶 — CHEF Rhona 🍲🔪🥄🍽️ 🇺🇬 (@RhonerhT) January 5, 2019

If Morata bottles a Fabregas pass through on goal, he gets loaned to Nottingham Forest. Not the club. The Forest. 🤷‍♂️ — Mateo ⚡ (@KlassyKovacic) January 5, 2019

I know strikers don't enjoy missing chances or barren spells, but Morata doesn't even seem to enjoy scoring for Chelsea anymore #cfc — Liam Twomey (@liam_twomey) January 5, 2019

Thank god he was offside! Morata miss 😂🙈 #CFC pic.twitter.com/TJt2zYQ5ng — Dan Quarterman (@FanZoneDan) January 5, 2019

Imagine being Morata. Signing for Chelsea as a main striker, dream move, and being called a 'shit Daryl Murphy' a year later… #nffc #cfc — Nathan Fletcher (@Nathan_CTR) January 5, 2019

There is nothing Morata will do again that’ll surprise me after this, rich mans igalo#CHEFOR pic.twitter.com/xidoFYEugN — That Mech Kid ! (@r3al___AJ) January 5, 2019

Fabregas finds Morata who is through on goal, but instead of staying on his feet to try and score, he goes down. He’ll never learn. — Chelsea HQ (@Chelsea_HQ) January 5, 2019

Chelsea 2 – 0 Nothingham Forest Sai Baba Morata scored a brace today He knows how to show force and oppress small opposition clubs like Deji and Dino But when it comes to tackling our security challenges at the Premiership level, he is no where to be found. — Ebube The Statesman (@akaebube) January 5, 2019