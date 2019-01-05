Reports: Real Madrid line up £90 million bumper deal for Premier League star to replace Gareth Bale

Real Madrid President is willing to let Gareth Bale go at the end of the season to finance a big money move for Chelsea star Eden Hazard.

Hazard, 27, runs down his current contract with Chelsea in 2020 and has been constantly flirting with the prospect of going to Real Madrid for the past season. For their part, the Spanish giants have also wanted the Belgian star at the Bernabeu ever since Cristiano Ronaldo left to join Juventus.

Don Balon reports that the club is currently in negotiation with Chelsea for the player, with the European Champions willing to part with 80 million Euros (approx. £72 million). However, there is an understanding that Real Madrid will look to offload injury prone Welsh superstar Gareth Bale to finance a move up to £90 million for the player.

Real’s long standing interest in Hazard seems to have crystallized into an actual offer on the back of Chelsea signing Dortmund winger Christian Pulisic for £57 million earlier this week. But owing to the fact that he’s been loaned back to Dortmund till the end of the season, any move that Madrid may plot for Eden Hazard may have to wait till the summer transfer window.

It is also expected that Chelsea will demand up to 150 million euros (£134 million) for the Belgian playmaker.