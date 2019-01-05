Former Barcelona star speaks of the biased treatment Lionel Messi received

Thierry Henry may have lined up side by side with Lionel Messi at Barcelona – but he quickly found out that all men aren’t treated equal.

Referencing his infamous handball incident that prevented Ireland from qualifying for the 2010 World Cup, Thierry Henry said that he immediately spoke to the Irish players following the match and owned up to his mistake.

Henry handballed en route to setting up William Gallas’ winning goal in the playoff match that France won 2-1, and was later crucified in the media as being a cheat.

The French forward, who at the time was playing his club football for FC Barcelona, spoke about the stark double standards in evaluating his actions when Lionel Messi – who basically recreated Maradona’s Hand of God goal to score against Espanyol – was lauded as the Argentine dynamo’s second coming.

Speaking to Canal Plus, Henry said “When I see Messi scoring against Espanyol, diving to touch the ball with his hand, people say, ‘What a genius, now he is closer than ever to Maradona’.”

“But when it was me, it was like I had killed someone.”

Henry currently manages Monaco, who sit in an abject 19th position on the Ligue 1 table, after having accrued just 13 points from 18 games.

(Photo credits: Bitter and blue)