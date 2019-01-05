Celtic hit out at lack of action against Rangers’ Morelos

Celtic have requested a meeting with Scottish FA chief executive Ian Maxwell to discuss the conduct of Alfredo Morelos in the Old Firm game.

Celtic have reacted with surprise to the Scottish FA’s (SFA) decision not to take action against Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos for his conduct in the Old Firm derby on Saturday.

Morelos was involved in three flare-ups, with Scott Brown, Ryan Christie and Anthony Ralston, during a 1-0 win for Steven Gerrard’s men at Ibrox.

Referee John Beaton said he saw the incidents but decided not to act – ruling out the possibility of retrospective action.

In a strongly worded statement, the Scottish Premiership champions outlined their disappointment and said they have requested a meeting with SFA chief executive Ian Maxwell and the Association’s Head of Refereeing.

It read: “Celtic Football Club is surprised that there will be no disciplinary action taken by the Scottish FA regarding the incidents during the match on December 29, which have been widely addressed in the media.

“It is reported that no action was taken because the match referee saw all of the incidents in question.

“Given that the referee took no action at the time, this tends to suggest that such conduct, which in one instance led to a Celtic player, Anthony Ralston, being injured, is acceptable in Scottish football. That cannot be right.

“On the day, Celtic did not play well enough to win the match, something we accept. However, this issue goes beyond the result of the match.

“Celtic is not the only club this season to raise concerns regarding the standard of officiating at matches in Scotland, concerns which have also been shared by many commentators on the game.

“In order to fully understand what is going on, Celtic, our supporters, Scottish clubs and the general Scottish football public need transparency in these matters, and we therefore call on the Scottish FA to allow the referee, John Beaton, to explain these decisions publicly as well as any match officials involved in other similar circumstances.

“In the meantime, we have requested a meeting with Scottish FA Chief Executive, Ian Maxwell, and the Association’s Head of Refereeing.”