5 star players who could leave in the January transfer window

The January transfer window is officially open and clubs can now sign or sell players should they wish to. While winter is not usually the time when big names move, here are 5 star players who could leave in this window…

#5 Marco Asensio

Marco Asensio was supposed to be the next best thing for Real Madrid when he hit the scene in 2017. However, a year-and-a-half later, he seems to have not progressed at all with the Galacticos.

He is not the best of dribblers or passers, neither does he possess blazing speed. His indifferent performances made Solari put him in the bench before he got injured. If a big offer comes for him, one can understand if Madrid accept it.

#4 Toby Alderweireld

The Belgian defender was wanted by Manchester United in the summer transfer window but they failed to convince Spurs to lower their price. As a result, he stayed with the Lilywhites, who have also triggered the yearlong extension clause in his contract.

His contract now ends in 2020 but he could be available for only £25 million in the summer transfer window. So, who is to say that Spurs won’t cash in on him now and instead take the risk of keeping him?

#3 Isco

Another player that has lost his prominence with Real Madrid is Isco. The Spaniard was an indispensable figure under Julen Lopetegui but Santiago Solari hasn’t been as kind as the former Spain manager.

The former Malaga star has barely started under the Argentine, which has prompted stories of him leaving the club. He is yet to establish himself as a consistent world-class star – he has only a goal and two assists from 12 games – which is why Madrid might sell if a huge offer comes in.

#2 Ousmane Dembele

The Frenchman is an enigma that is worth the patience that the Catalans are showing him. Any other player would have been ostracized and eventually knocked out of the team but Dembele is an exceptional talent.

Even then, however, his immature tendency of staying up late at night and coming late to training the subsequent day might finally break the patience barrier at the Camp Nou. He is almost certain to bring in a lot of money should he be sold.

#1 Adrien Rabiot

And the player that is the likeliest to move among the ones mentioned in the list is Adrien Rabiot. It is almost confirmed that he won’t sign a new deal with PSG and is now free to sign a pre-contract with another club.

His contract ends in the summer of 2019 and PSG could be enticed to sell him for something in January instead of letting him leave for a mere compensation fee in the summer.