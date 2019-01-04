Reports: La Liga side keen on signing Alvaro Morata on loan from Chelsea

Alvaro Morata has had it difficult since joining Chelsea and during his brief stint so far at Stamford Bridge, has earned more critics than admirers.

The Spaniard has suffered due to injuries and lack of form, and manager Maurizio Sarri has made no bones about the fact that he needs a new striker at the Bridge if Chelsea are to pose a major threat this season.

As for Morata himself, speculation is rife over where he might end up, and The Sun are reporting that La Liga side Sevilla want to bring him back to Spain in the near future.

It isn’t straight forward though, as the move hinges on Gonzalo Higuain joining Chelsea first, since the Blues want a striker ready if they lose Morata.

And it would be a loan deal too, perhaps to see if the 26-year-old still has his old finishing skills intact for which he was so well known during his time at Real Madrid and Juventus.

FOX Sports Asia Predicted Rating: 4/5 – It looks increasingly likely that Morata will move from Chelsea soon, and a loan deal could work for Sevilla too, considering they have their own attacking crisis after Luis Muriel moved to Fiorentina.