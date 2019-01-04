Every professional footballer hopes to win trophies with the clubs they play for. Some go through their entire career without winning one while others keep piling them up. Here are the seven superstars who’ve won the most trophies while playing for clubs in Europe.

#7. Gerard Pique – 30 trophies

Gerard Pique has thirty trophies to his name in club football and 27 of those trophies have come while playing for Barcelona.

Pique won seven La Liga titles in the last ten years with the club in addition to six Copa del Rey titles and six Supercopa de España titles. He has also won the UEFA Champions League four times with his first title coming with Manchester United in 2008.

The 31-year-old won three trophies during his time with Manchester United including the league title and all three of them were in the 2007/08 season.

#6. Zlatan Ibrahimovic – 31 trophies

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has won 31 trophies playing for some of the best clubs in Europe despite the fact that the two league titles he won with Juventus were revoked due to the Calciopoli.

The Swede didn’t win any trophies at Malmo but in his second club, Ajax, he won two Eredivisie titles plus the KNVB Cup and Johan Cruyff Shield once each. In Italy, without counting the rescinded titles with Juventus, he won seven trophies which include four league titles of which three were with Inter Milan and one was with AC Milan.

Ibra even won five trophies with Barcelona even though he was at the club for just one full season. He won the most trophies with PSG during a four-year spell. Including four league titles, he won twelve out of the maximum possible sixteen domestic trophies available. After winning trophies in the Netherlands, Italy, Spain and France, he added three winners medal from England also to his cabinet during his brief stint with Manchester United.

Despite winning 31 trophies, Ibrahimovic never won the UEFA Champions League.

#5. Maxwell – 32 trophies

Maxwell is not as renowned as the other players on this list but he had an illustrious career in Europe playing for four of the best clubs in the continent and shared the dressing room at all of those clubs with Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

The Brazilian’s first club in Europe was Ajax and he won four trophies there including two league titles. After his stint in the Netherlands, he moved to Inter and won five trophies including three Serie A titles before joining Barcelona.

Maxwell won nine trophies during his time at the Catalan club including the Champions League trophy which eluded his dear friend Ibrahimovic. However, he left the club after only two and a half seasons to join his final club PSG.

He played 202 games for PSG and was the club’s first-choice left-back throughout his stint while helping the Parisian side claim 14 trophies before retiring in 2017.

#4. Andres Iniesta – 32 trophies

Andres Iniesta left Barcelona at the end of the 2017/18 season as the player with the most number of trophies with the club but that didn’t last long. Nevertheless, he has no reasons to complain as he boasts 32 trophies with the club.

Iniesta’s trophies with Barcelona features nine La Liga titles, six Copa del Rey, six Supercopa de España, four UEFA Champions League titles, two UEFA Super Cups and three FIFA Club World Cups.

In addition to all the trophies he won with Barcelona, he also won a FIFA World Cup and two Euros with Spain. Talk about a trophy-laden career!

#3. Lionel Messi – 33 trophies

It was Lionel Messi who overtook Andres Iniesta as the player with the most number of trophies with Barcelona and he achieved this feat earlier this season when Barcelona won the Supercopa de España.

Messi has won all the trophies Iniesta won with Barcelona and the only extra trophy he won this season gave him the lead over his former teammate. The Argentine has the opportunity to add more medals to his cabinet at the end of the season and Real Madrid’s poor form this season should make it easier.

If Barcelona wins the treble this season, then Messi may become the player with the most number of trophies at club level in Europe. Even if he doesn’t achieve it at the end of this season, he will most definitely do so and it is only a matter of time.

#2. Dani Alves – 34 trophies

Lionel Messi may or may not become the most decorated player in club football in Europe at the end of the current season but Dani Alves is nailed on to do so after he racks up more trophies with PSG.

Alves like the five others before him on the list added a plethora of trophies to his name thanks to playing for Barcelona during their glory days of the 2000s and 2010s. However, he won trophies in Spain before he played for Barcelona.

The Brazilian won four trophies with Sevilla, his first club in Europe, before moving to Barcelona an adding 23 more trophies to his name. After leaving Barcelona, he went to Juventus and won the league and league cup in Italy before joining his present club, PSG.

Alves has four trophies with PSG already and given their current form, he will definitely add more to his name at the end of the season which will propel him to the top of this list.

#1. Ryan Giggs – 35 trophies

Ryan Giggs is the only player on this list who hasn’t played for Barcelona. In fact, Giggs spent his entire playing career with Manchester United and won one trophy after another under Sir Alex Ferguson.

The Welshman became the most successful player in club football in Europe by winning 35 trophies with Manchester United and his record with the club may never be surpassed or even matched.

He notably won thirteen Premier League titles, four FA Cups, three league cups and two Champions League titles during his 24-year-long stint at the club.