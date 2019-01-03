5 transfer deals which could be completed this week

The January transfer window has only started and clubs are already wrapping up deals for their targets. In the coming week, we understand that deals for the following five stars could be completed.

#1. Brahim Diaz to Real Madrid

Based on recent evidence, it looks like Real Madrid have opted to sign youngsters with a high ceiling instead of following their famed galacticos approach. The signing of Vinicius Jr, Federico Valverde, Andriy Lunin and Rodrygo Goes among many others in recent windows indicate this shift in their transfer strategy.

The latest player to join this list could be Manchester City’s, Brazhim Diaz. The 19-year-old’s contract with City will expire at the end of the season and he doesn’t want to extend it as he has received little playing time under Pep Guardiola.

Real Madrid is expected to pay €15 million for the services of the promising teenager and he will be handed the #21 kit. It is also reported that Diaz will get a spot in the first team in the next six months and he will be at the Santiago Bernabeu on January 4 for Real Madrid’s match against Villarreal.

#2. Cesc Fabregas to AS Monaco

Cesc Fabregas joined Chelsea in 2014 and helped the club win two Premier League titles and the FA Cup in the last four years. However, under Maurizio Sarri, Fabregas has received very few opportunities to start games as the Italian prefers Jorginho in the deepest midfield role.

The Spaniard’s contract is up at the end of the season and he is free to negotiate with clubs outside England but it looks like he will be allowed to leave Chelsea on a free transfer in January.

Fabregas is in talks with Chelsea to terminate his contract early even though he featured in Chelsea’s previous game against Southampton. The 31-year-old is even expected to feature in Saturday’s FA Cup match against Nottingham Forest but it is expected to be his last game with the Blues.

The former Barcelona man will join Ligue 1 side Monaco which is managed by his former Arsenal teammate Thierry Henry. If Fabregas joins them as a free agent, then it will help him to secure a substantial signing bonus.

#3. Keylor Navas to Arsenal

Keylor Navas was key to Real Madrid winning a hat-trick of Champions League titles but after the arrival of Thibaut Courtois in the summer, he has fallen down the pecking order and recent developments indicate that he will leave Real Madrid in January.

The Costa Rican took to Instagram to thank the Real Madrid fans after a training session in Valdebebas which was attended by over 8,000 fans.

Arsenal are keen to offer him a way out of Madrid and it is rumoured that they have offered £14.5m for the 32-year-old. The Gunners signed Bernd Leno in the summer and also have Petr Cech on their books but both goalkeepers have produced erratic performances this season.

#4. Gary Cahill to Fulham

Gary Cahill is another player whose contract will expire at the end of the season and like a few others on the list, Cahill isn’t waiting to see out his contract in order to play regularly.

The Chelsea captain has been left on the bench in favour of David Luiz and Antonio Rudiger this season and has featured in only one Premier League game so far. The 33-year-old has been linked with a host of Premier League clubs including Arsenal but it looks like he will join Claudio Ranieri at Fulham in order to shore up their leaky defence.

If a permanent deal cannot be agreed between Chelsea and Fulham, it is rumoured that Cahill will be allowed to join Fulham on loan till the end of the season. This means, at the end of the season, he will be a free agent and can pick a club in the Premier League in case Fulham fail to avoid the drop.

#5. Aaron Ramsey to Juventus

Aaron Ramsey’s impending departure from Arsenal has been discussed a lot over the last two months. He has been an Arsenal player for over ten years and played a crucial role in winning the FA Cup in recent years. However, surprisingly, the Welshman will be allowed to leave the club upon the expiry of his contract in the summer.

Ramsey will stay at Arsenal until the end of the season but he is free to negotiate with clubs outside England and he has been linked with some of Europe’s biggest clubs including Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Inter Milan and Juventus.

Juventus sporting director, Fabio Paratici, admitted that the 28-year-old is on their radar and they have already offered him a five-year contract worth €6.5m per year to secure his signature.

The Italian giants are currently leading the race to land Ramsey and there is also the possibility of them landing him in January for a nominal fee.