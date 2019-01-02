Reports: Liverpool didn’t sign Christian Pulisic because of this star player

Christian Pulisic sealed his £58 million deal to Chelsea earlier today but could have just as easily ended up at Liverpool had it not been for Xherdan Shaqiri.

In fact it was Jurgan Klopp who gave Pulisic, now 20, his first team leg up when he was still manager at Borussia Dortmund.

The German is known to be a vocal fan of the speedy right winger and even went as far as tabling a £11 million bidding for him in his first summer in charge of Liverpool, only to see it rejected by Dortmund.

However, 2 years on, reports suggest that the only reason why Jurgen Klopp didn’t continue his efforts to sign Christian Pulisic is due to the emergence of new signing Xherdan Shaqiri as an attacking force for Liverpool, alongside the likes of Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino.

Xhaqiri signed from relegated Stoke for just £12.5 million, and has notched up 6 goals and 3 assists in just 19 appearances, most of them after coming on as a substitute.

His doubt against Manchester United – which ultimately led to Liverpool winning the match 3-1 and Jose Mourinho losing his job – has been the highlight of his season thus far.

And with him functioning to such devastating effect alongside Liverpool’s attacking trident, Jurgen Klopp just didn’t see the need to splash out the big bucks on his former protege Pulisic.