Reports: Real Madrid not interested in signing Premier League star despite strong rumours

Chelsea may have signed Christian Pulisic from Borussia Dortmund, but it won’t be as a direct replacement for Eden Hazard as Real Madrid reportedly cool their interest in the Belgian attacker.

Hazard, 27, has often been linked to a big money move to Real Madrid over the last two seasons, with rumours that he will finally make the long touted switch at the end of the 2018/19 only getting stronger.

However, according to Belgian reporter Kristof Terreur, Real Madrid are yet to make any sort of official contact with Chelsea for the purchase of the Belgian and have not even verbally agreed to a fee.

Borussia Dortmund are interested in signing Thorgan Hazard as a Pulisic replacement. Deal with Gladbach running out in 2020. Real Madrid, meanwhile, haven’t made a move to sign Eden Hazard as yet. No contact with Chelsea. No official offer. No verbal agreement over a fee.#cfc pic.twitter.com/19EH8soXdc — Kristof Terreur 📰🎥 (@HLNinEngeland) January 2, 2019

Terruer also noted that Borussia Dortmund will move for the younger Hazard brother, Thorgan, as a replacement for Christian Pulisic.

However, this doesn’t necessarily mean that the Eden Hazard to Real Madrid move is dead in the water as he also pointed out that Real Madrid followed a similar pattern with respect to Thibault Courtois – courting the player unofficially for the longest time, before making a sudden official move to sign him during the world cup (at the end of the domestic season).

Remember the Courtois situation. Real Madrid were in touch with the player for a long time, but only made their real move (offer to club) during the World Cup. — Kristof Terreur 📰🎥 (@HLNinEngeland) January 2, 2019

Could this mean that Eden Hazard might yet end up at Real Madrid? Let us know in the comments section below if you see the Belgian wing wizard as the ideal replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo.