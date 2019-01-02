Stats show that Chelsea have massively overpaid for Christian Pulisic

It was announced earlier today that Chelsea have signed Christian Pulisic for £57.6 million from Borussia Dortmund, with a view to loan him back to the club till the end of the season.

Pulisic, 20, is an American international and has excelled for Borussia Dortmund for the past two seasons, playing predominantly in the right wing position. He is also equally comfortable across the forward line and in behind the central striker as well.

However, in his 2 and a half seasons playing in the Dortmund senior team, Pulisic has only scored 15 goals and assisted 24 in 115 appearances.

As such, the CIES Football Observatory’s econometric approach to determining a player’s transfer worth reflects that Pulisic is worth only €42.8 million – which is equal to £38.6 million.

Chelsea, on the other hand, have nearly dished out a cool £20 million on top of that to secure his services, apart from loaning him back to Dortmund for the rest of the season as well.

Also, with both Willian and Pedro already competing for the right wing position, it would seem that Pulisic’s purchase should spell the end for one of them at the end of the season unless the club is willing to risk a lopsided attacking composition.

With all those factors in mind, Chelsea’s rich outlay for a 20 year old talent who is unproven at the Premier League level seems to be quite a risk – but if Maurizio Sarri can get a tune out of him, it may yet prove to be a bargain in the long run.