5 records that Cristiano Ronaldo broke in 2018

Cristiano Ronaldo is basically a machine that keeps making records. The Portuguese had a great year in 2018 as he broke a number of records along the way. Here are 5 of them.

#5 Most Ballon d’Or nominations

Ballon d’Or saw a change in trend when Luka Modric won it last month to break the duopoly of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. Nevertheless, it didn’t stop Ronaldo from creating another Ballon d’Or record despite not winning.

The Portuguese was nominated for a record 15th time for the most prestigious individual honour of them all.

For someone whose professional career began 17 years ago, this is an incredible achievement.

#4 Most expensive 30+ footballer

When Cristiano Ronaldo joined Real Madrid in the summer of 2009 for a whopping £80 million, he became the most expensive player in the world at the time. While those figures are now very common, he did one better some months ago.

Juventus captured him in the summer of 2018 for £105 million. That made him the most expensive 30-plus-year-old player of all time. At the time of the signing, the Portuguese was 33.

#3 9 consecutive international tournament goals

Goals and Ronaldo are simply synonymous in the world of football.

So when Portugal took on Spain in the World Cup 2018 group B game, it was par for course that he scored a hattrick against the former World champions.

With those goals, however, he also became the first European player to score in 9 consecutive international tournaments.

#2 Greatest European scorer

Ronaldo is like wine; he just keeps getting better with age. When he arrived in the football scene, he excited pundits with his league form but often left a lot to be desired when he played for Portugal.

However, for the better part of the last decade, the former Manchester United superstar has been relentless in his international colours as well, going on to score 85 goals for Portugal in 154 matches – making him the highest European goal scorer in the international arena.

#1 5 Champions League medals

Paco Gento might have won six European Cups but in the current format of Europe’s greatest club competition, Cristiano Ronaldo has no parallels. The Portuguese won his 5th Champions League medal with Real Madrid in 2018.

As a result, he is now the holder of the most Champions League titles in its current format. Paolo Maldini also has 5 European medals but two of them were back when the Champions League was still the European Cup.