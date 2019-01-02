Reports: Juventus aim to reunite Cristiano Ronaldo with Real Madrid star

James Rodriguez has fallen down the pecking order at Bayern Munich and may be in line for a return to Real Madrid from loan – with Juventus waiting to pick him up.

The Columbian attacking midfielder is currently recuperating from an ankle ligament injury in Madrid, and may soon find himself back there on a more permanent basis after his 2 year loan deal to Bayern Munich runs down at the end of this season.

Rodriguez has failed to impress Bayern boss Niko Kovac and may be allowed to leave without the deal being made permanent, according to reports.

However, should Bayern pass on the €35m option to sign him, Juventus are reportedly waiting in the wings to snap up the player.

The report also suggests that Juventus’ Sporting Director Fabio Paratici will holds talks with Rodriguez’ agent Jorge Mendes at an event in Dubai to discuss the potential deal.

Rodriguez played at Real Madrid for three seasons alongside Cristiano Ronaldo, from 2014 till 2017. Should the 27 year old Columbian make his way to Juventus next, he will be reunited with the talismanic Portuguese yet again.

It is no secret that Juventus is in the market for an attacking midfielder, with Arsenal’s Aaron Ramsey also on their radar.