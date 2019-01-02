Liverpool and Real Madrid legend Xabi Alonso is the latest high-profile footballer to have landed in trouble with the Spanish tax authorities who have accused the Spaniard of tax fraud.

The Spanish authorities have accused the former Liverpool star of owing them a whopping $3million in tax, having failed to declare his earnings from image rights.

However, Alonso has rubbished the allegations, claiming his innocence, and is set to appear in court on January 22.

The World Cup winner has also refused to accept a deal like the ones Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi struck with the authorities, instead, wishing to clear up all confusion regarding the $8m he is supposed to have defrauded the Spanish tax authorities of.

While authorities are calling for a five-year jail sentence for Alonso, the public prosecutor has taken things a step further and wants the 37-year-old to receive an eight-year sentence if he is found guilty upon trial.

Authorities also want Alonso to cough up the money he owes as well as a rather large fine. However, while the possibility of jail-time exists, defence lawyers feel the former Bayern midfielder will not have to serve any of it, similar to the case of Messi, who accepted a 21-month suspended prison sentence last year.