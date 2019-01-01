Cristiano Ronaldo most accurate player in Europe’s Top 5 leagues, ahead of Lionel Messi & Paul Pogba

Paul Pogba has had a change of fortunes ever since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took over at Manchester United and now he’s joined an elite list which Juventus’s Cristiano Ronaldo leads as the sole representative from the Premier League.

The World Cup winner has scored four goals and provided three assists in the three matches under Solskjaer’s reign. His goal scoring exploits have helped him enter an elite list alongside Lionel Messi, Ronaldo and Kylian Mbappe.

Ronaldo beats Messi here with his accuracy in front of goal whereas Pogba has the fourth most accurate shots per game in Europe’s top five leagues. The Juventus star leads the pack with 2.7 accurate shots per game followed by Messi at 2.4, compatriot Mbappe at 2 while the United midfielder himself is at 1.8.

Naturally, the Frenchman has more average shots per game than any other Premier League player, highlighting how influential he can be when given the freedom to express himself. This list also goes on to show that Ronaldo has maintained the level even after moving to Turin from Madrid.