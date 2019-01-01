Lionel Messi defeats Cristiano Ronaldo to become top goalscorer of 2018

Barcelona star Lionel Messi has just about edged out arch-rival Cristiano Ronaldo to finish as the top-scorer of 2018.

Messi netted 51 times in all competitions (for Argentina and Barcelona) in just 54 games to notch up his fifth consecutive 50+ goal year.

Ronaldo, on the other hand, failed to hit the 50-goal mark for the first time since 2011, finishing 1 short with 49.

Robert Lewandowski, Mohamed Salah and Harry Kane round off the top five.

Lewandowski has starred for Bayern Munich yet again, with 46 goals from 57 appearances. He won the Golden Boot in the 2017/18 Bundesliga season and has continued his fine form this season as well, scoring 10 goals in 16 league appearances.

Liverpool’s Salah, meanwhile, sits in the fourth spot, having netted 44 times in 2018. The Egyptian played an integral role in the Reds’ run to the Champions League final and has continued from where had left off last season, bagging 16 goals already this season.

Tottenham’s Harry Kane rounds off the top five goalscorers in Europe’s top five leagues, having scored 42 goals in all competitions in 2018. Kane finished as the highest scorer in 2017 with a whopping 56 goals; a number that has reduced significantly this time out.

Antoine Griezmann, Luis Suarez, Edinson Cavani, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe occupy the remaining spots in the top ten.

Here’s the complete list of the top 10 goalscorers of 2018:

1) Lionel Messi (51)

2) Cristiano Ronaldo (49)

3) Robert Lewandowski (46)

4) Mohamed Salah (44)

5) Harry Kane (42)

6) Antoine Griezmann (40)

7) Luis Suarez (38)

= 8 Neymar (34)

=8 Edinson Cavani (34)

=8 Kylian Mbappe (34)