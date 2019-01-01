Gianluigi Buffon slams Ballon d’Or; claims teammate not winning it is a ‘scandal’

Italian legend Gianluigi Buffon has slammed the Ballon d’Or, claiming that teammate Neymar not winning the award is a ‘scandal’.

Neymar has developed into one of the finest players on the planet, but the Brazilian’s highest finish at the Ballon d’Or has been third – in 2015 and 2017 – and injuries this past season meant he was never in contention for the award this time around.

Buffon has taken offence to that, explaining that Neymar deserves to have won the award and should be furious with the fact that he hasn’t lifted the coveted prize as yet.

“I tell Ney that it’s a scandal that has not yet won the Ballon d’Or and that he should be furious. He and Kylian have a disproportionate talent and can dominate for ten years,” Buffon said while speaking to Corriere della Sera.

Buffon also went on to add that Neymar and Mbappe are at the same level as Cristiano Ronaldo.

Buffon’s move from Juventus to PSG this past summer meant he missed out on the opportunity to kit up alongside Ronaldo, but the Italian has no regrets, insisting that Mbappe and Neymar possess the same kind of quality.

“I played with a lot of champions and I wanted to play with everyone, even with him [Ronaldo]. But in Paris it’s not like there are not champions. Mbappe and Neymar have that kind of pedigree.”