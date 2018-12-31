Reports: Lionel Messi unhappy with one Barcelona player’s constant selection

Lionel Messi has been Barcelona’s lifeline for more than a decade now. The Argentine forward joined the Catalans in 2004 and has since led them to several titles, while also earning the tag of one of the best football players in history. And with such high power, there come certain benefits.

It is rumoured that Messi’s contributions at Barcelona have earned him the right to make certain demands, i.e, whether he wants a certain player in or out of the team. And as it happens, Diario Gol reports that the Argentine is currently unhappy with one particular player- Ousmane Dembele.

Dembele signed for Barcelona from Dortmund back in 2017 but hasn’t fully lived up to his potential. The Frenchman’s off-field antics have hindered any progress he has made on-field. However, recently, the youngster reportedly turned on a new leaf and started focusing more on his football, which has seen him start for the Blaugrana in several important matches. But his importance to the starting XI might be short-lived.

The Frenchman’s repeated inclusion in the starting XI hasn’t appeased Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez, as it has been at the expense of Philippe Coutinho. Coutinho was last picked to start in La Liga by Ernesto Valverde on December 2, when Barcelona played Villareal. The Brazilian has since been absent from the first XI in three back-to-back matches.

As a result, the Barcelona captain has made it clear that he is unhappy over Coutinho’s exclusion as both he and Suarez feel that the former Liverpool man fits their playing style better.

And now, the Blaugrana are faced with a dilemma of selling one of either Dembele or Coutinho in order to make space for the other. If these reports are to be believed, Lionel Messi has made it clear that he prefers the latter to stay.