If you love your work, every day seems like a vacation: so goes the saying. But for one Turkish footballer, it wasn’t enough, who will now be dreading the day he returns to work at Galatasaray.

A fake injury, a photoholic wife, and a grossly mistimed Instagram post. Unfortunately for Serdar Aziz, these are the factors he will be remembered by for the next few years.

According to Black Sports Online, Aziz told his club, Turkish heavyweights Galatasaray, that he was suffering from stomach aches ahead of their match against Sivasspor. The club, on their part, allowed the 28-year-old defender a compassionate leave, hoping for a quick recovery.

While the club was waiting for the Turkish international to return from his sickness, he instead was on his way to a secret vacation in the Maldives! And Aziz would’ve gotten away with it as well, had it not been for his wife, who took his picture and posted it on Instagram.

And as is often the case in the age of the internet, the word (or rather picture) of Aziz’s secret Maldivian holiday eventually reached Galatasaray, who reportedly asked him not to return.

The Turkish giants meanwhile are sitting fifth in the league, and have already been eliminated from the Champions League. Whatever happens in the club’s future, one can be sure that Serdar Aziz won’t be a part of it.