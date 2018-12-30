Frenchman Adrien Rabiot will see is contract with PSG expire at the end of the season and his refusal to sign a new contract has seen him being frozen out of the first team squad. The Frenchman is likely to be sold in January and here are five clubs that could use his services.

#5. Barcelona

It would be wise if Barcelona signs a young central midfielder with enough top-flight experience to bolster their midfield as Sergio Busquets, Ivan Rakitic and Arturo Vidal are 30, 30 and 31-years-old respectively. Hence, 23-year-old Adrien Rabiot could be the perfect long-term candidate for the Catalan club.

Rabiot was linked with a move to Barcelona on a free transfer in the summer but given his current predicament at PSG, it is rumoured that Barcelona are willing to sign him in January if reduces his signing-on fee from €10 Million to €5 Million.

However, given the history between PSG and Barcelona, it remains to be seen if the Parisian club will negotiate with Barcelona or prefer to sell the player to a different club.

#4. Real Madrid

Real Madrid currently has a fantastic midfield with the likes of Casemiro, Luka Modric and Toni Kroos but the Los Blancos are known for picking up the best talent irrespective of the players already at their disposal.

It was rumoured that Luka Modric wanted to leave the club last summer to join Inter Milan and on-loan midfielder, Mateo Kovacic would prefer to make his move to Chelsea permanent next summer. Since the future of some midfielders is uncertain at the moment, a move for Rabiot makes a lot of sense.

It is rumoured that Fiorentino Perez is keen to bring the Frenchman to the Spanish capital as a part of the impending makeover for the Real Madrid first team. Real Madrid has an excellent relationship with PSG and this could help them land the player if they are really keen on his services.

#3. Juventus

If there is a player available on a free transfer, then rumours linking the player to Juventus is not far away.

Juventus already has the likes of Miralem Pjanic, Emre Can, Blaise Matuidi, Sami Khedira and Rodrigo Bentancur as midfield options but given the age of Adrien Rabiot and his vast potential, the Bianconeri will be keeping tabs on him.

Sami Khedira is 31-years-old now and he isn’t as good as he used to be for Real Madrid and Germany while Emre Can has struggled to nail down a starting role since his summer move from Liverpool with injuries and form. Rabiot could prove to be an upgrade on both these players.

#2. Tottenham Hotspur

Surprisingly, Tottenham Hotspur did not make any summer signings. Despite this, they are challenging for the Premier League title. However, it is clear that Mauricio Pochettino could do with a couple of additions to his squad especially in midfield if Spurs are to sustain the title challenge.

Pochettino has placed a lot of trust in the young Harry Winks this season and Moussa Sissoko has come out from the shadows to play a pivotal role in midfield so far. However, Victor Wanyama and Mousa Dembele have become dispensable members of the side and have not contributed enough this season due to injuries.

It is rumoured that Spurs are willing to offer eight million Euros per year for Rabiot’s services and will hand him a three-year contract. It remains to be seen if Rabiot will consider joining Spurs or prefer a move to one of Europe’s ‘big boys’.

#1. Manchester City

If there is one thing we’ve learned during the festive period of the Premier League it is that Manchester City needs reinforcements in midfield especially to cover for Fernandinho.

Adrien Rabiot was at the Manchester City academy for a few months during his youth days before he returned to PSG and according to his mother, the club did not treat him well. Maybe, a return to England with the same club could be the next move for him and the allure of playing under Pep Guardiola is hard to resist.

The 23-year-old is an aggressive midfielder who can keep the ball ticking like Guardiola demands but he may not be able to thread a through pass between the lines as Fernandinho can. However, City desperately need a cover for the Brazilian and Rabiot’s availability and quality makes him a target for the Citizens.