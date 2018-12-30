Watch: Former Aston Villa player attacks woman after traffic bust-up

Footage has emerged of former Aston Villa player Riccardo Calder hitting a 24-year-old woman after what appeared a bust-up in a parking lot.

In the video, the woman parked her car next to Calder’s after which the 22-year-old approached her and the duo can be seen quarrelling. After the heated discussion, the woman slammed her car into the former Aston Villa player’s car.

Calder then approached her aggressively and attacked her, hitting her multiple times. Reportedly, the woman ended up with a broken finger and bruises all around the body.

Here’s the video of the incident.

#ReinoUnido #FutbolEnDIRECTV El exfutbolista del #AstonVilla Riccardo Calder da una paliza a una mujer tras una discusión de tráfico en la que la mujer estrelló adrede su coche contra el de él!!@loscarnaless @ACatFemSal@NoemiRosValenc2@PavpsChttps://t.co/Kacqs7x3jc pic.twitter.com/Kpj4O4MBsw — NUR (@trihidrato) December 29, 2018

The defender is currently without a club after having left Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC in November this year.